US English scholarship programme concludes in Visakhapatnam

February 03, 2023 08:54 pm | Updated 08:55 pm IST - VISAKHAPATNAM

The Hindu Bureau

Around 50 students attended the graduation ceremony of U.S English Access Micro Scholarship programme organised by U.S Consulate General Hyderabad and St.Joseph’s College for Women here on Friday. Public Diplomacy officer, U.S Consulate, Jonathan and a few others attended the programme. The programme offered a wide range of activities and communication skills, specially on English language, which aimed at enhancing and encourage young women students in the work environment. The selected students might have an opportunity to visit and study in the U.S. HOD of English Department Sudha and others were present.

