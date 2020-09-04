US embassy organises VELF graduation ceremony

58 graduate and post-graduate students receive certificates

After successful completion of the VELF (Virtual English Language Fellow) programme taught by American English Language Fellow Vicki Hale, the US Consulate organised a virtual graduation ceremony on Wednesday, at St. Joseph’s College for Women. A total of 58 graduate and post-graduate students from the college received certificates for courses such as English for Employability, Professional Portfolio Development, and Communication and Presentation Skills.

In view of the current pandemic situation and growing importance of online learning, the U.S. Consulate General, Hyderabad, in coordination with the Regional English Language Office at the U.S. Embassy in New Delhi, launched the Virtual English Language Fellow Program at St. Joseph's College for Women (A) Visakhapatnam.

Addressing the students, David Moyer, Public Affairs Officer at U.S. Consulate General Hyderabad,said: “English plays a major role in empowering people. That’s why the U.S. Mission to India promotes the learning and teaching of English, which helps to foster mutual understanding between the people of our two nations.” He further said: “At the U.S. Consulate General in Hyderabad, we use English language programmes to advance economic prosperity by expanding access to the local and global job markets, particularly for girls.”

Maria Snarski, Regional English Language Officer, U.S. Embassy, New Delhi, and Sister Shyji, Principal St. Joseph Collegefor Women, also addressed the students.During the programme, Mr. Moyer also launched the website for the “St. Joseph’s College Language Center” to promote language learning through reading and conversation clubs.