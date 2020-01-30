U.S. Consulate officials explore investment options in Vizag

U.S. Commercial Consul for South India Manoj Desai, Commercial Specialist Theodore Immanuel and Political Economic Specialist Siba Prasada Tripathy on Wednesday discussed the opportunities for investment in Visakhapatnam with Dronamraju Srinivasa Rao, Chairman of Visakhapatnam Metropolitan Region Development Authority (VMRDA).

“Investment opportunities in various sectors are being considered. The tour is aimed at meeting the officials concerned and explore the feasibility for investment in various areas,” a statement quoted Mr. Desai as saying.

Mr. Desai said India and the U.S. have trade relations for several decades and several Indians are running big companies in the U.S. Referring to human resources, he said Andhra Pradesh has a good pool of educated youth.

Stating that bilateral trade agreements would benefit both the countries, Mr. Desai said that the city was favourable for making investments.

However, the issues pertaining to infrastructure, corporate social responsibility and labour rights would also be kept in view.

Master Plan

Mr. Srinivasa Rao briefed the visiting team on the big developments on the anvil including the city being mooted as the Executive capital of the State and international greenfield airport proposed at Bhogapuram. “A Master Plan with a validity 2041 for the VMRDA spreading over 6500 sq km is being prepared. It is likely to be ready by March. The region is poised to witness growth with the government’s plans for making it education, medical and tourism hubs,” said Mr. Srinivasa Rao.

He also apprised the team of big projects on the cards including planetarium, natural history museum, naval integrated museum. “The Master Plan roads are also being laid. Infrastructure and development projects worth about ₹1,000 crore are under way as part of the Smart City Mission,” he added.