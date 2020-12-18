U.S. Consulate launches Access Programme in city

U.S. Consulate Public Affairs Officer David Moyer launching the Access Programme at St. Joseph’s College for Women in Visakhapatnam on Friday.

VISAKHAPATNAM

18 December 2020 19:28 IST

The two-year programme to train 50 girls in English language skills

The U.S. Consulate General, Hyderabad, launched the English Access Micro Scholarship Programme (known as the Access Programme) at St. Joseph’s College for Women, here on Friday.

The two-year programme will provide 50 women with English language skills. The Access Programme, funded by the U.S. government, is implemented by the U.S. Consulate and Regional English Language (U.S. Embassy New Delhi) through a grant agreement with the college.

Advertising

Advertising

A total of 50 girls will learn English through classroom and extension activities from specially trained local teachers. The programme will help the students strengthen their communication and language skills to reach their goals of higher studies or job prospects. The students will be taught through virtual classes until it becomes safe to resume in-person classes.

Speaking at the launch ceremony, U.S. Consulate Public Affairs Officer David Moyer said, “We are delighted to partner with St. Joseph’s College on this important programme that will support these women in achieving their goals. We are confident that by the end of this programme, the students will strengthen their English proficiency and gain confidence.”

The programme provides a foundation of English language skills to economically disadvantaged students, primarily between the ages of 13 and 20 years, in their home countries.

The objective of the programme is to provide English skills that may lead to better jobs and educational prospects. Participants also gain the ability to compete for and participate in future U.S. exchanges and study in the United States. Since its inception in 2004, approximately 1.50 lakh students from more than 80 countries have participated in the programme.

Sister Shyji PD, Principal of St. Joseph’s College for Women, and Sister Anita, coordinator of the programme, also participated in the launch.