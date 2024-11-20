US Consulate General Dy. Information Chief advises students to avoid lengthy speeches with visa officers during interviews

Deputy Information Chief of the United States Consulate General S. Jeanne emphasised the importance of effective communication during visa interviews, advising students to avoid lengthy speeches and instead engage in meaningful conversations with visa officers.

She was in the city to participate in a special session organised for students of GITAM Deemed to be University here on Wednesday. The session aimed to provide insights into the visa process and academic opportunities available in the United States.

Addressing the students, Ms. Jeanne assured the students that visa officers are approachable and understand the pressure they face. She urged students not to rely on middlemen or fake documents during the application process, emphasising that the US government values integrity and is proactive in welcoming Indian students.

Ms. Jeanne highlighted the support provided by the US Consulate through the ‘Education USA’ portal, which offers comprehensive information about the US education system and institutions.

“The United States hosts over 4,500 educational institutions offering high-quality academic programmes to enhance global human resources. Proper planning and preparation, starting at least 18 months before applying, can significantly improve the chances of securing admission and completing the visa process in time,” she advised.

She also provided detailed information about various visa types, the interview process, and relevant regulations. Students were informed that there are 33 visa pickup centres across India to facilitate the issuance of US visas.