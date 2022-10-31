Visakhapatnam

U.S. Consul General visits Andhra University and Australian naval ships in Visakhapatnam

The U.S. Consul General Jennifer Larson along with students at the American Corner in Andhra University in Visakhapatnam on Monday.

The U.S. Consul General Jennifer Larson visited St Joseph’s College for women, the American Corner at Andhra University and Royal Australian Navy ship HMAS Adelaide, here on Monday.

Speaking to the students at St. Joseph’s College, she said that Visakhapatnam represents so much of the dynamism of the U.S.-India partnership.

She also said the US Department of state funds was sponsoring English classes at St Joseph’s college.

“We are also organising cultural and educational programmes at the American Corner and the militaries of both the countries were regularly conducting joint exercises based out of Eastern Naval Command. It’s a great illustration of the depth and breadth of U.S.-India relations,” she said.


