U.S.-based pharma firm Viatris announces donation of ₹1.3 crore worth lab equipment to Andhra University in Visakhapatnam

January 21, 2024 06:52 pm | Updated 06:52 pm IST - Visakhapatnam

Donation of laboratory equipment worth ₹1.3 crore, useful for chemistry, pharmacy and Central Instrumentation Lab ‘Element’ of Andhra University, was announced on Sunday by Viatris, a US-based pharmaceutical firm. The equipment comprises HPLCs, spectrophotometers, humidity and cooling chambers, electronic analytical balances, centrifuges, polarimeter, refractometer and water purification systems.

AU alumni Deva Puranam, who heads Global Quality Investigations and Regulatory Communications at Viatris, along with Viatris India CSR Head Michelle Dominica were instrumental in the donation, according to a release here.