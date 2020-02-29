Upset over nephew’s death, man ‘ends’ life

VISAKHAPATNAM

29 February 2020 00:40 IST

A 30-year-old man reportedly ended his life by jumping from the fifth floor of a private hospital building after he came to know about the death of his nephew who was undergoing treatment there, at Ram Nagar on Friday.

The deceased has been identified as T. Chiranjeevi, a resident of Chippada area of Bhimili. According to police, T. Eswara Rao had admitted his 12-year-old son Bhanu Prakash in the hospital on Friday morning. The doctors declared Bhanu Prakash dead in the afternoon. After coming to know about it, Chiranjeevi reportedly went to the fifth floor of the hospital building and jumped.

“As per the statement given by family members, Chiranjeevi was very close to his nephew. Moreover, his wife died some six months ago. He was depressed,” said III Town police Inspector Rama Rao.

The police said the family members did not allege any medical negligence in the case of Bhanu Prakash.

The body has been sent for post-mortem. Investigation is on.

People with suicidal thoughts can seek assistance by dialling helpline number 100.