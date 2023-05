May 28, 2023 11:16 pm | Updated 11:16 pm IST - Visakhapatnam

The Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) conducted Prelims 2023 here on Sunday.

According to an official release, 51.61% of 10,864 alloted candidates attended the session-I of the exam, while 50.95% candidates attended the session-II. Total 51.28% of the candidates attended the exam at different centres in the city, the release added.

The UPSC conducted the exam in Anantapur, Tirupati, Vijayawada and Visakhapatnam in the State.

