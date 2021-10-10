UPSC preliminary examination records 40% attendance

VISAKHAPATNAM

10 October 2021 19:17 IST

COVID protocols followed at the exam centres, says Collector

Around 40% attendance was reported for the Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) civil services preliminary examination organised at 32 centres in the district on Sunday.

According to the officials, about 12,167 candidates have registered for the examination which was held in two sessions. While the first session registered 40.80 % attendance, second session recorded 40.23% attendance.

In the first session, as many as 4,964 were present and 7,203 candidates were absent. In the second session, 4,895 were present and 7,272 candidates were absent.

District Collector A. Mallkarjuna inspected the centres at Visakha Valley School, Gayatri Vidhya Parishad and a few other centres here on Sunday. The Collector said that the examinations were conducted peacefully and COVID-19 protocols were followed at the centres.

Meanwhile, Secretary to Government, Tribal Welfare Department, Kantilal Dande, V-C & Managing Director, AP tourism Development Corporation, S. Satyanarayana, Deputy Director, UPSC, SK Kuldeep Singh Gurwa, who were observers, inspected various centres.