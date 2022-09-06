Update skills, use technology to achieve better results, Visakhapatnam Collector tells revenue officials

ADVERTISEMENT

District Collector A. Mallikarjuna has asked the revenue officials to update their skills on the new rules and regulations, and also use technology to achieve better results. He conducted a workshop for the Revenue Department officials here on Tuesday.

Mr. Mallikarjuna said that the officials must ensure no government land is encroached. He also stressed on the need to protect geddas and canals. If at all, they find any land is found encroached, they must serve notices on the encroachers and later take steps to book criminal cases, he said.

The Collector also said that taking a mandal as a unit, soon, he along with other government department heads will conduct inspections in all the mandals to check functioning of government officials and implementation of programmes.

ADVERTISEMENT

Joint Collector K.S. Viswanathan, DRO Srinivasa Murthy and others were present.