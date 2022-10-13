Unfair of YSRCP to plan ‘Visakha Garjana’ rally on the very day Pawan Kalyan is visiting Vizag, says Jana Sena Party leader

Jana Sena Party State general secretary Siva Sankar Rao, centre, addressing a press conference along with Bolisetty Satyanarayana, left, and Kona Tata Rao.

Jana Sena Party (JSP) State general secretary Siva Sankar Rao on Thursday criticised the YSR Congress Party (YSRCP) for its ‘unfair decision’ to hold the ‘Visakha Garjana’ event in the city on the very day Jana Sena Party (JSP) president Pawan Kalyan is arriving here as part of a three-day programme that he had reportedly been planning for quite some time.

“Mr. Pawan had to postpone his three-day programme to Visakhapatnam thrice due to non-availability of accommodation. His meeting was scheduled long ago and despite knowing of this, the YSRCP leaders scheduled the ‘Visakha Garjana’ rally on October 15 to coincide with Mr. Pawan Kalyan’s arrival in the city,” Mr. Siva said at a press conference here on Thursday.

Briefing about the JSP president’s programme, Mr. Siva said that Mr. Pawan would be in the city from October 15 to 17.

“On October 15, Mr. Pawan will hold a closed-door meeting with party leaders and cadres from the north-coastal districts. On October 16, he will hold a Jana Vani (People’s Voice) programme and will receive grievances from the public at Kalavani Stadium and on October 17, he will interact with the press,” Mr. Siva said.

Earlier, JSP leader Kona Tata Rao cautioned Industries and IT Minister Gudivada Amarnath not to resort to the misadventure of barging into the JSP meeting venue and questioning Mr. Pawan on his stand on the three-capital issue. “From day one, we have been clear that Amaravati will be the sole capital of the State,” Mr. Tata Rao said.

Bolisetty Satyanarayana, an environmentalist and JSP leader, said that pollution is a major problem in the North Andhra region and added that Mr. Pawan would hold discussions on this issue.

Mr. Satyanarayana alleged that industrial accidents were on the rise and that the State government has done little to address this issue even after two years of the LG Polymers gas leak. “We demand an impartial industrial safety audit,” he said.

Mr. Satyanarayana added that the YSRCP’s three-capitals proposal was based on shaky ground.

“Capital cities cannot be linked to development, as real development is related to equitable distribution of resources and proper harnessing of the resources to generate employment and economic growth. Moreover, Mr. Jagan Mohan Reddy and the YSRCP leaders should have objected to the establishment of the capital in Amaravati when it was proposed in the Assembly by former Chief Minister N. Chandrababu Naidu. At that time, they encouraged the decision and now, they have gone back on it to serve their vested interests,” Mr. Satyanarayana alleged.