Unreserved special trains to clear extra rush of passengers

November 13, 2023 09:55 pm | Updated 09:55 pm IST - VISAKHAPATNAM

Unreserved Special trains will be operated between Coimbatore - Barauni- Podanur In order to clear extra rush of passengers.

Train no. 06059 Coimbatore - Barauni Unreserved Special will leave Coimbatore at 11.50 a.m. on November 14 and 21 (Tuesdays) and will reach Duvvada on the next day at 12:08 p.m. and depart at 12.10 p.m., to reach Vizianagaram at 1.25 p.m. and departure at 1.35 p.m .and reach Barauni on the third day at 1 p.m. (two trips)

In the return direction, 06060 Barauni –Podanur Unreserved Special will leave Barauni at 11.45 p.m. on November 16 and 23 (Thursdays) and will reach Vizianagaram on the third day at 1:40 a.m. and leave at 1.50 a.m. to reach Duvvada at 3.48 a.m. and departure at 4. a.m. to reach Podanur on the fourth day at 2.45 a.m. (two trips)

These trains will halt at Tiruppur, Erode, Salem, Jolarpettai, Katpadi, Perambur, Gudur, Nellore, Ongole, Vijayawada, Rajahmundry, Duvvada, Vizianagaram, Bobbili, Parvatipuram, Rayagada, Muniguda, Titlagarh, Sambalpur, Jharsuguda, Rourkela , Nawagaon, Hatia, Ranchi, Muri, Kotshila, Bokaro Steel City, Rajabera, Dhanbad, Barakar, Chittanranjan, Madhurpur, Jasidih, Jhaja, Kiul, Dinkar and Gram Simaria These trains will have 15 - General Second Class Coaches, 2 - Chair Car Second Class Coaches and 2- Luggage-cum-Second Class coaches (Divyangjan friendly).

