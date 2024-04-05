GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Unreserved special trains from Ernakulam to Brahmapur, Chennai to Santragachi via Duvvada to clear summer rush

April 05, 2024 09:53 pm | Updated 09:53 pm IST - VISAKHAPATNAM

The Hindu Bureau

The railways will operate unreserved special trains between Ernakulam-Brahmapur via Duvvada to clear the summer rush.

Train no. 06087 Ernakulam-Brahmapur Unreserved Special will leave Ernakulam at 11 p.m. on April 6, 13, 20, 27, May 4, 11, 18 and 25 (Saturdays) and will reach Duvvada on the next day at 11.05 p.m. and leave at 11.07 p.m., to reach Vizianagaram at 00:25 hours (midnight) and leave at 00:35 hours and will reach Brahmapur at 5:00 a.m. on the next day (8 trips).

In the return direction, train no. 06088 Brahmapur - Ernakulam Special will leave Brahmapur at 12.40 p.m. on April 8, 15, 22, 29, May 6 13, 20 and 27 May (Mondays) and will reach Vizianagaram at 4:15 p.m. and leave at 4:25 p.m. to reach Duvvada at 6:05 p.m. and leave at 6:07 p.m. to reach Ernakulam on the next day at 9:40 p.m. (8 trips)

This train will have stoppages at Aluva, Thrissur, Palakkad, Coimbatore, Tripupur, Erode, Salem, Jolarpettai, Katpadi, Arakkonam, Perambur, Gudur, Nellore, Ongole, Baptla, Tenali, Vijayawada, Eluru, Tadeplligudem, Rajahmundry, Samalkot, Duvvada, Pendurthi, Kottavalasa, Vizianagaram, Chipurupalli, Srikakulam Road, Palasa, Sompeta and Ichchapuram.

The train will have General Second Class coaches -22, Second class-cum-luggage/ Disabled coaches-2.

Train no. 06077 Chennai Egmore - Santragachi Unreserved Special will leave Chennai Egmore at 11 p.m. on April 13, 20, 27, May 4, 11, 18 and 25 (Saturdays) and will reach Duvvada on the next day at 1:54 p.m. leave at 1.59 p.m. to reach Vizianagaram at 3.28 p.m. and leave at 3.38 p.m. to reach Santragachi at 7.15 a.m. on Monday. (7 trips)

In the return direction, train no. 06078 Santragachi - Chennai Egmore Unreserved Special will leave Santragachi at 10 a.m. on April 15, 22, 29, May 6, 13, 20, 27 (Mondays) to reach Vizianagaram on the next day at 00:20hrs (midnight) and departure at 00:30hrs, to reach Duvvada at 1:48 a.m. and leave at 1.50 a.m. to reach on the third day Chennai Egmore at 3:30 p.m. (7 trips)

This train will halt at Gudur,Nellore, Ongole,Vijayawada, Rajahmundry, Samalkot, Duvvada, Vizianagaram, Srikakulam Road, Palasa, Khurda Road, Bhubaneswar, Cuttack, Bhadrak, Balasaore, Kharagpur between Chennai Egmore and Santragachi.

Composition: 21- General Second Class Coaches and 2 – Luggage-Cum-Second Class coaches (Divyangjan-friendly).

