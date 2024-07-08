Unreserved special train from Naupada to Puri for Rath Yatra

An unreserved special train will be run between Naupada and Puri for the convenience of pilgrims travelling to Puri for the Rath Yatra festival. Train No. 08333 Naupada-Puri special via Haripurgram, Argul will leave Naupada on July 15 and 16 at 4 a.m. and will reach Puri at 12:05 p.m. on the same day.

In the return direction, 08334 Puri-Naupada will leave Puri on July 15 and 17 at 11 p.m. and reach Naupada at 6:40 a.m. on the next day, according to a statement issued by Senior Divisional Commercial Manager (Waltair) K. Saandeep. The special trains will halt at all stations and passenger halts between Naupada and Puri.

