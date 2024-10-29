ADVERTISEMENT

Unreserved Jansadharan special train from Visakhapatnam to Bhubaneswar till November 15

Published - October 29, 2024 06:16 pm IST - VISAKHAPATNAM

Train to be operated to clear extra passenger rush; it halts at Simhachalam, Kottavalasa, Vizianagaram, Chipuripalli, Ponduru, Srikakulam Road and Naupada

The Hindu Bureau

To accommodate the extra passenger rush, the East Coast Railway will operate unreserved Jansadharan special trains between Visakhapatnam and Bhubaneswar.

Train no. 08536 Visakhapatnam – Bhubaneswar Jansadharan special train will make 18 trips from October 29 to November 15. It starts at Visakhapatnam at 12 noon daily to reach Simhachalam at 12.15 p.m., from where it will depart at 12.17 p.m. It will arrive at Kottavalasa at 12.30 p.m. and depart at 12.32 p.m. The train will reach Vizianagaram at 1 p.m., from where it will leave at 1.05 p.m. The train arrives at Chipurupalli at 1.32 p.m., Ponduru at 1.52 p.m., Srikakulam Road at 2.08 p.m. and Naupada at 2.40 p.m. It halts for two minutes at all these four stations and reaches Bhubaneswar at 7.45 p.m.

In the return direction, 08535 Bhubaneswar – Visakhapatnam Jansadharan special train will make 18 trips from October 29 to November 15. It starts at Bhubaneswar at 10.30 p.m. and reaches Naupada on the next day at 4.40 a.m., Srikakulam Road at 5.13 a.m., Ponduru at 5.28 a.m., Chipurupalli at 5.48 a.m., Vizianagaram at 6. 15 a.m., Kottavalasa at 6.45 a.m. and Simhachalam at 7.08 a.m, making two-minute halts at each of the stations and reaches Visakhapatnam at 8.45 a.m.

This train will have 10 General Second Class Sitting coaches, one Second Class-cum-Divyangjan coach and one Motor Car.

Passengers are requested to make use of these special train services.

