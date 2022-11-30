Unprotected sex major cause of AIDS in Andhra Pradesh, says Visakhapatnam District Medical and Health Officer

November 30, 2022 08:24 pm | Updated December 01, 2022 12:03 am IST - VISAKHAPATNAM

‘90% affected are in the age group of 15 to 49 years’

The Hindu Bureau

About 91% of the 4 lakh people, living with the dreaded disease AIDS (Acquired Immunodeficiency Syndrome) in Andhra Pradesh, have been affected due to indulgence in ‘unprotected sex’ and 90% affected are in the age group of 15 to 49 years, according to District Medical & Health Officer K. Vijayalakshmi.

There are 38 million people living in the world with HIV/AIDS and of them 23 lakh are living in India. The theme for this year’s World AIDS Day, being observed on Thursday, is ‘equalise’, Dr. Vijayalakshmi told the media. The Visakhapatnam District AIDS Prevention and Control Unit has recorded a slight decline of 0.01% in AIDS cases.

The district has 0.91% people living with HIV+ and they were undergoing treatment. A total of 34,281 pregnant women had undergone HIV tests in the district and 19 of them who had tested HIV positive have delivered babies.

Dr. Vijayalakshmi called upon the people to fight against AIDS while striving to eliminate inequalities. She also appealed to the public not to indulge in extramarital relationships as it was seen as the major contributor to the spread of the disease.

