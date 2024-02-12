Unprecedented employment opportunities created during the last 10 years in country, says Union Minister

February 12, 2024 06:12 pm | Updated 06:12 pm IST - VISAKHAPATNAM

Union Minister of State in the Ministry of Electronics & IT, Skill Development and Entrepreneurship Rajeev Chandrasekhar has said that ‘unprecedented’ employment opportunities have been provided to youngsters in government and private sectors, apart from startups and self-employment in the last 10 years of the Union government led by Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

He was speaking to media persons on the sidelines of the ‘Rozgar Mela’ held at Sagarmala Conventions at Salagramapuram here on Monday. Employment opportunities for the youth were expanding as never before. India, which was now the fifth largest economy in the world, was soon expected to become the third largest, he said.

Government services in the last 10 years have been transformed from that of power and exploitation to that of ‘public service’. “The objective of the government is to help every Indian to develop. We will work in a manner in which the country will be proud of us,” he said.

GVL Vizag Idol

Rajya Sabha member G.V.L. Narasimha Rao announced that a ‘GVL Vizag Idol’ will be conducted on the directions of Prime Minister Narendra Modi to bring out the latent talent among the youth all over the country. There would be competitions in singing, classical and western dance, music, mimicry, magic and arts and box cricket. The competitions would be held in two categories, for children between 8 and 17 years and for the 18 - 25 age group. The objective was to spot local talent and encourage them, he said.

Mr. Rajeev Chandrasekhar released a poster on the ‘GVL Vizag Idol’ competitions, brought out on the occasion. BJP Parliament district president Raveendra Medapati was present on the occasion.

The Minister gave away appointment letters to a few candidates in Visakhapatnam.

Earlier, Prime Minister Narendra Modi interacted with candidates, who secured employment offers in various sectors, at various locations across the country, through video conference. Over one lakh candidates, across India, were given away appointment letters in this round of Rozgar Mela.

