United Teachers’ Federation seeks early solution to problems of teachers and employees in Andhra Pradesh

‘The government failed to resolve issues like PF, APGLI, PRC and DA arrears for months together’

The Hindu Bureau Visakhapatnam
October 09, 2022 19:56 IST

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

The AP United Teachers’ Federation (AP UTF) has demanded that the government come out with an immediate solution to the problems of teachers and employees in the State.

At a meeting of the district committee here on Sunday, APTF district general secretary T. Appa Rao and president D. Nageswara Rao deplored the attitude of the government for failing to resolve the issues like PF, APGLI, PRC arrears and DA arrears, pertaining to teachers and employees, for months together. While the government was declaring that the financial position of the State was ‘OK’, it was not settling the long-pending demands of the teachers and employees, they alleged.

Agitation programme

They said that the UTF would chalk out an agitation programme for an early solution to their demands. The School Teachers Federation of India (STFI) was undertaking a signature campaign to demand the abolition of CPS, New Education Policy and against merger of schools. They also demanded a solution to the problems of teachers of municipal and aided schools.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

Honorary president A. Pydiraju, joint secretary K. Rambabu and treasurer T.R. Ambedkar were among those who participated.

TOP STORIES RIGHT NOW

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

Leave your comments and read more on The Hindu News app