HamberMenu
  1. Data
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon
  1. Data
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US

United Forum for RTI urges MPs to raise concerns on Digital Personal Data Protection Bill, 2023

In a statement, UFRTI co-conveners Chakdradhar Buddha and Emmanuel Dasari opined that the proposed amendments to the RTI Act, 2005, through the DPDP Bill may restrict the scope of the RTI Act and hinder people’s access to information.

August 08, 2023 04:24 pm | Updated 04:24 pm IST - VISAKHAPATNAM

The Hindu Bureau
The United Forum for RTI Campaign-Andhra Pradesh has appealed to MPs to express their concerns regarding the Digital Personal Data Protection (DPDP) Bill, 2023. (Representational image only.)

The United Forum for RTI Campaign-Andhra Pradesh has appealed to MPs to express their concerns regarding the Digital Personal Data Protection (DPDP) Bill, 2023. (Representational image only.)

The United Forum for RTI (UFRTI) Campaign-Andhra Pradesh, a confederation of organisations and individuals working on issues of Right to Information (RTI), has appealed to MPs to express their concerns regarding the Digital Personal Data Protection (DPDP) Bill, 2023, which was introduced in the Lok Sabha on August 3, 2023.

ALSO READ
The dangers in the Digital Personal Data Protection Bill

In a statement, UFRTI co-conveners Chakdradhar Buddha and Emmanuel Dasari opined that the proposed amendments to the RTI Act, 2005, through the DPDP Bill may restrict the scope of the RTI Act and hinder people’s access to information. The proposed amendment to Section 8(1)(j) seeks to exempt all personal information without distinguishing sensitive personal information.

They opined that the proposed interpretation of the proviso to Section 8(1) is erroneous, potentially undermining the existing statutory framework empowering citizens to hold power structures accountable. Excessive powers vested in the Central government under the DPDP Bill may lead to potential violations of citizens’ privacy. Lack of independence of the Data Protection Board raises apprehensions about potential misuse of power by the executive. Making the Data Protection Board ‘digital by design’ may create barriers, excluding millions of Indians without access to digital platforms.

The UFRTI representatives urged the MPs to go through the DPDP Bill, 2023, and address the concerns raised during the discussions in Parliament. “The legal framework for privacy and data protection should complement the RTI Act but not weaken it foundation,” they opined

Related Topics

Visakhapatnam / Andhra Pradesh

Top News Today

Sign in to Unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign up / manage to our newsletters with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.