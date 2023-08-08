United Forum for RTI urges MPs to raise concerns on Digital Personal Data Protection Bill, 2023

August 08, 2023 04:24 pm | Updated 04:24 pm IST - VISAKHAPATNAM

The United Forum for RTI (UFRTI) Campaign-Andhra Pradesh, a confederation of organisations and individuals working on issues of Right to Information (RTI), has appealed to MPs to express their concerns regarding the Digital Personal Data Protection (DPDP) Bill, 2023, which was introduced in the Lok Sabha on August 3, 2023.

In a statement, UFRTI co-conveners Chakdradhar Buddha and Emmanuel Dasari opined that the proposed amendments to the RTI Act, 2005, through the DPDP Bill may restrict the scope of the RTI Act and hinder people’s access to information. The proposed amendment to Section 8(1)(j) seeks to exempt all personal information without distinguishing sensitive personal information.

They opined that the proposed interpretation of the proviso to Section 8(1) is erroneous, potentially undermining the existing statutory framework empowering citizens to hold power structures accountable. Excessive powers vested in the Central government under the DPDP Bill may lead to potential violations of citizens’ privacy. Lack of independence of the Data Protection Board raises apprehensions about potential misuse of power by the executive. Making the Data Protection Board ‘digital by design’ may create barriers, excluding millions of Indians without access to digital platforms.

The UFRTI representatives urged the MPs to go through the DPDP Bill, 2023, and address the concerns raised during the discussions in Parliament. “The legal framework for privacy and data protection should complement the RTI Act but not weaken it foundation,” they opined