ADVERTISEMENT

Union Steel Minister to conduct review meeting with Visakhapatnam Steel Plant officials on July 11

Published - July 09, 2024 06:14 pm IST - Visakhapatnam

The Hindu Bureau

Union Minister of Heavy Industries and Steel H.D. Kumaraswamy is visiting Visakhapatnam on July 10 to conduct a review meeting with the management of Rashtriya Ispat Nigam Limited (RINL), the corporate entity of Visakhapatnam Steel Plant (VSP), according to a copy of the Minister’s tour schedule released here on Tuesday.

Mr. Kumaraswamy will arrive at the Visakhapatnam International Airport, here, at 4 p.m. on July 10. He will stay in the RINL guest house. On July 11, the Minister will reach the steel plant at 9 a.m. to conduct a review meeting till 12.30 p.m.

He will leave for Hyderabad the same day for a review meeting with officials of the NMDC.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US