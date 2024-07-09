Union Steel Minister to conduct review meeting with Visakhapatnam Steel Plant officials on July 11

Union Minister of Heavy Industries and Steel H.D. Kumaraswamy is visiting Visakhapatnam on July 10 to conduct a review meeting with the management of Rashtriya Ispat Nigam Limited (RINL), the corporate entity of Visakhapatnam Steel Plant (VSP), according to a copy of the Minister’s tour schedule released here on Tuesday.

Mr. Kumaraswamy will arrive at the Visakhapatnam International Airport, here, at 4 p.m. on July 10. He will stay in the RINL guest house. On July 11, the Minister will reach the steel plant at 9 a.m. to conduct a review meeting till 12.30 p.m.

He will leave for Hyderabad the same day for a review meeting with officials of the NMDC.