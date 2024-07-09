GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Union Steel Minister to conduct review meeting with Visakhapatnam Steel Plant officials on July 11

Published - July 09, 2024 06:14 pm IST - Visakhapatnam

The Hindu Bureau

Union Minister of Heavy Industries and Steel H.D. Kumaraswamy is visiting Visakhapatnam on July 10 to conduct a review meeting with the management of Rashtriya Ispat Nigam Limited (RINL), the corporate entity of Visakhapatnam Steel Plant (VSP), according to a copy of the Minister’s tour schedule released here on Tuesday.

Mr. Kumaraswamy will arrive at the Visakhapatnam International Airport, here, at 4 p.m. on July 10. He will stay in the RINL guest house. On July 11, the Minister will reach the steel plant at 9 a.m. to conduct a review meeting till 12.30 p.m.

He will leave for Hyderabad the same day for a review meeting with officials of the NMDC.

