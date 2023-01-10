Union MoS of Railways visits Parlakhemundi in Odisha

January 10, 2023 11:27 pm | Updated 11:27 pm IST - VISAKHAPATNAM

Union Minister of State for Railways and Textiles Darshana Jardosh visited Paralakhemundi and reviewed various developmental activities at the station and in the section, on Tuesday.

Divisional Railway Manager Waltair, Anup Satpathy, received Minister at the station and elaborated on the ongoing developmental activities at the station and various works in progress in the section.

The DRM explained to the Minister about the soft upgradation of the Paralakhemundi station, various amenities available at the station and upcoming facilities.