Union Ministry of MSME offering various schemes to benefit small entrepreneurs, says Joint Secretary in Visakhapatnam

September 22, 2023 06:16 pm | Updated 06:16 pm IST - VISAKHAPATNAM

The MSME (Micro, Small and Medium Enterprises) sector contributes about 48% of the manufacturing output, 40% of exports and 30% of the GDP, and is the second biggest contributor to employment generation after agriculture, according to Joint Secretary (SME), MSME, Mercy Epao.

She was speaking at the inaugural of the first edition of an ‘International Conference on Shipping & Logistics’, organised jointly by the Federation of Andhra Pradesh Chambers of Commerce and Industry(FAPCCI) and the Ministry of MSME here on Friday.

Ms. Mercy elaborated that there were over 6.35 crore MSMEs in India, of which micro enterprises constitute over 95%. The Union government was encouraging MSMEs by providing loans, subsidies, training and marketing support through various schemes. The Self Reliant India (SRI) Fund, which was meant to provide capital to the MSMEs, would focus on MSMEs in sectors like defence, education, agriculture and FMCG.

She outlined various other schemes like Credit Linked Capital Subsidy (CLCS) up to ₹1 crore for technology upgradation, Procurement Marketing Support (PMS) scheme for participation in fairs and exhibitions within India and abroad. It would provide entrepreneurs an exposure to new markets. She said that under the innovation scheme, 276 ideas were approved in the areas of incubation, design and Intellectual Property Rights (IPR).

Lt. Cdr. Ravindranath Reddy, Deputy CEO, AP Maritime Board, said that the decision to organise the conference was taken to promote maritime infrastructure in Andhra Pradesh. Post-bifurcation, Andhra Pradesh was not left with many industries, as most of the industries were concentrated in and around Hyderabad. Ports were no longer been seen as mere terminals for loading and unloading. Industries were being developed in port cities as the presence of a port nearby would help in reducing the logistics cost to reach anywhere in the world.

He said that Maritime Boards and government agencies were no longer content with mere creation of infrastructure but also want it to be utilised to the fullest extent. He appreciated the efforts of the Centre and the State government in this regard.

G. Sambasiva Rao, vice president of National Association of Container Freight Stations, Karunendra Jasti, president, and Kankatala Mallikharjuna Rao, vice president, FAPCCI, spoke.