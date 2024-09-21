Union Ministry of Electronics & IT aiming to reach $1 trillion turnover by 2030: Secretary

The Union Ministry of Electronics & Information Technology is aiming to reach $1 trillion turnover by 2030, according to the Secretary of the ministry S. Krishnan. Indigenous semiconductor industry and India Artificial Intelligence Mission will play a vital role in achieving the target, he added.

The growth of this sector is much needed to the country as it can boost the country’s economy. Manufacturing industries of electronics products, medical devices and hardware products shall have to be widely established at possible locations, particularly in the tier-2 cities, which are now progressing well in every sector. In fact, the IT sector’s growth rate has increased after COVID-19 in tier-2 cities, he said.

Mr. Krishnan was in the city on Saturday on a one-day visit to participate in various programmes at Andhra University and MedTech Zone.

He held an internal meeting with representatives from Naval Dockyard, Hindustan Shipyard and other IT and Electronics sector, and visited NASSCOM Centre of Excellence on AU campus.

In a formal brief interaction with a few newsmen at AU, later, Mr. Krishnan said that the Electronics & IT sector’s current turnover is around $400 billion, and it should touch $1 trillion by next six years (2030), he added.

While talking about the country’s latest priority, he said that Centre has allocated ₹10,372 crore for setting up the Artificial Intelligence Mission. The primary objectives of the AIM are to establish strong computing powers for AI in India. The mission has seven pillars and it seeks to improve services for startups and entrepreneurs while promoting AI applications in critical sectors such as agriculture, healthcare and education. The AIM will help in developing applications as per the requirements of each State, he added.

In the next two to three years, the country will be one of the top countries in the world in AI technology, and the country is fortunate to have human resources as it is one of the top countries in terms of workforce, particularly young people, he added.

Earlier, Mr. Krishnan had a brief interaction with the management of Andhra University, including in-charge Vice-Chancellor G. Sasibhushana Rao, on issues related to advanced courses in Electronics & IT.