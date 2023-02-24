Union Ministers, industry leaders to attend Global Investors’ Summit

February 24, 2023 10:00 pm | Updated 10:00 pm IST

The Global Investors’ Summit (GIS), scheduled to be held in the city on March 3 and 4, will witness the participation of prominent industrialists from India and around the world. The industry honchos are expected to announce their investment plans for Andhra Pradesh, which has already emerged as the fastest-growing State in India.

Union Ministers Nitin Gadkari, (Road, Transport & Highways) Piyush Goyal, (Commerce & Industry; Consumer Affairs, Food & Public Distribution and Textiles), R.K. Singh, (Power and New & Renewable Energy) and G. Kishan Reddy, (Culture; Tourism and Development of North Eastern Region) will participate in the GIS.

Leading industrialists like Mukesh Ambani, Chairman & Managing Director, Reliance Industries Ltd; Gautam Adani, Chairman, Adani Group; K.M. Birla, Chairman, Aditya Birla Group; Hari Mohan Bangur, Chairman, Shree Cement Ltd; Sajjan Jindal, Chairman, JSW Group; Sanjiv Bajaj, Managing Director & CEO, Bajaj Finserv; and Naveen Jindal, Chairman, Jindal Steel & Power Ltd; are expected attend and address the delegates at the inaugural session of the summit.

Delegates from over 40 countries are expected to attend the main summit, making it a truly global platform for businesses to explore investment opportunities in Andhra Pradesh. On the first day, ministers and business leaders will discuss the “Andhra Advantage” and its impact on India’s modern economy.

The summit will also include sessions on sustainable development, India’s tech and EV revolution, and India’s gateway to Southeast Asia, among other topics.

Promotional events

In order to ensure the presence of industry leaders from across the globe in the GIS, the Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy, and senior Ministers attended a number of investors’ meets over the last few weeks. In Mumbai, the Ministers interacted with over 200 top-notch industrialists earlier this week. Similar gatherings were held in Delhi, Bengaluru, Chennai, and Hyderabad.

Mr. Jagan Mohan Reddy expressed the view that the interest being shown by the big shots in the industry like Birlas, Bangurs, Adanis and Bhajankas to invest in A.P. was an indication of their trust in the State. Inviting them to the two-day conference, he told them: “Visakhapatnam will be our capital in the days to come.”

He had also elaborated on the immense potential of A.P., the key sectors identified by the State government, and three industrial corridors being developed by the Centre, which would crisscross the State — Visakhapatnam – Chennai, Hyderabad – Bengaluu and Chennai – Bengaluru corridors.