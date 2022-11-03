Union Minister visits slum-dwellers in Anakapalli to seek feedback on Central schemes

Have not been given free rice, several beneficiaries inform Muraleedharan

Union Minister of State for External Affairs V. Muraleedharan interacting with the people of Thummapala panchayat in Anakapalli district on Wednesday.

Have not been given free rice, several beneficiaries inform Muraleedharan

Union Minister of State for External Affairs V. Muraleedharan participated in a door-to-door campaign on the implementation of Central government schemes as part of a ‘Pravas Yojana’ in Thummapala panchayat of Anakapalli district on Wednesday.

Mr. Muraleedharan also visited the slum near Thummapala panchayat and sought feedback from the beneficiaries on the implementation of Central government schemes. “The Centre has implemented several welfare schemes in the last eight years. Further, Prime Minister Narendra Modi introduced the Garib Kalyan Anna Yojana to help the poor by giving them free rice to overcome the loss of livelihood caused by the pandemic,” Mr. Muraleedharan said. He was then informed by several beneficiaries that many of them were unable to obtain the free rice.

Mr. Muraleedharan observed the preparation of various food items prepared with jaggery at Chinnayyapeta Veedhi. He advised the petty traders to avail of the Mudra loans rolled out by the Centre which can be availed of without having to provide a surety. A total of 100 days of work was being provided to the poor under the Mahatma Gandhi National Rural Employment Guarantee (MGNREG) Scheme, he said.

Locals and Rythu Sangham leaders, under the leadership of Thummapala Rythu Sangham leaders D. Satya Appa Rao and P. Jagga Satyanarayana, appealed the Union Minister for his cooperation in getting the Thummapala Sugar Factory modernised and reopened. They appealed for the intervention of the Centre in view of the financial difficulties being faced by the farmers and workers due to loss of livelihood.

Differently-Abled People Welfare Association founder Veeru Yadav submitted a memorandum to the Union Minister. The programme was organised by BJP MPTC Chadaram Nageswara Rao.

BJP leader and former MLA P. Vishnu Kumar Raju, BJP Anakapalli district president Gandi Venkata Satyanarayana and party leaders D. Parameswara Rao, P. Varma, P. Prasad, Ravi Raja and Anakapalli Assembly party convener Karri Ramakrishna and mandal president M. Bhaskara Rao were among those who attended.