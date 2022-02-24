Union Minister reviews Vizag port performance

Sarbananda Sonowal returning after going around the port, in Visakhapatnam on Thursday. | Photo Credit: K.R. Deepak

Minister for Ports, Shipping and Waterways Sarbananda Sonowal reviewed the performance of Visakhapatnam Port Trust here on Thursday.

Mr. Sonowal laid emphasis on the PM Gati Shakti Projects and said that completion of the projects would ensure removal of bottlenecks in the development of sectors such as roads, railways and environment.

The Minister also highlighted the initiatives taken by the Prime Minister regarding the Sagarmala Projects. He said that most of the proposals submitted by Andhra Pradesh were sanctioned, and that the Centre was always ready to render assistance to the State in achieving development.

Expressing satisfaction over the performance of VPT, he appreciated its chairman K. Rama Mohana Rao for taking up various developmental activities and projects in a short span of two years.

He later inaugurated the Mobile Container Scanner facility that can scan radioactive material at an estimated cost of ₹30 crore, and inaugurated the Sagarmala Convention Hall at Salagramapuram, built at a cost of ₹25 crore.