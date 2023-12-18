Union Minister reviews industrial corridor projects in Andhra Pradesh

December 18, 2023 11:16 pm | Updated 11:16 pm IST - Visakhapatnam

The Union Minister of State for Commerce and Industry Som Parkash conducted review meeting with National Industrial Corridor Development Corporation (NICDC) MD Rajat Kumar Saini and Andhra Pradesh Industrial Infrastructure Corporation (APIIC) vice chairman & MD Pravin Kumar here on Monday regarding the status of upcoming industrial corridor projects in the State.

Mr. Parkash instructed Mr. Pravin Kumar, in the presence of NICDC officials, to speed up the process of land acquisition and other pending works required for the corridors in Andhra Pradesh. He also reminded the pending works of the development of infrastructure and other clearances for the corridors, at the earliest.

The latest status of the corridors as discussed at the review meeting, showed that the CBIC Krishnapatnam project’s final bids were opened and is under process with the financial committee.

The HBIC Orvakal project’s latest status is preparation of detailed master plan and preliminary design report for roads and services for Orvakal at Kurnool. The project will be taken up in 4,713 acres. The draft master plan submitted in this month.

The VCIC Kopparthy’s master plan preparation is going on. Voynats and JLL is consultant to prepare the plan of the project to be taken up in Kadapa in the area of 2,596 acres.

The VCIC Nakkapalli’s plan preparation is taken by consultant LEA& L&T for the project in 3,199 acres. Land has been earmarked for bulk drug park now in the process of identification of land for industrial corridor projects.

The VCIC Chittoor project’s consultant L&T and Tractebel takes up the preparation of detailed master plan and preliminary design report for the roads and services for this project to be executed in 10,591 acres. It is in the process of land acquisition.