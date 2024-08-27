ADVERTISEMENT

Union Minister Nitin Gadkari launches solar tricycles for disabled

Published - August 27, 2024 10:51 pm IST - Visakhapatnam

The Hindu Bureau

Union Minister of Road Transport & Highways Nitin Gadkari launching solar powered tricycles, designed and manufactured by the A.P, MedTech Zone, at an event in Nagpur | Photo Credit: BY ARRANGEMENT

Union Minister of Road Transport & Highways Nitin Gadkari launched solar powered tricycles, designed and manufactured by the Visakhapatnam-based Andhra Pradesh MedTech Zone (AMTZ) to empower individuals with disabilities. The launch event, held in collaboration with Composite Regional Centre (CRC), Nagpur, distributed 30 solar tricycles to beneficiaries, according to a press release issued by AMTZ here on Tuesday.

These cutting-edge tricycles harness solar energy, providing environment-friendly transportation, cost-effective mobility and enhanced independence for individuals with disablities.

“We are committed to inclusive innovation, and these solar tricycles embody that vision. Empowering individuals with disabilities, promoting sustainability and reducing carbon footprint.” Mr. Nitin Gadkari said.

This launch marks a significant step towards sustainable and inclusive innovation in medical technology, reflecting India’s growing capabilities in both the sectors.

Andhra Pradesh MedTech Zone (AMTZ) and CRC Nagpur’s collaboration brings life-changing technology to those who need it most, he added.

Dr. Jitendra Sharma, MD & Founder CEO of AMTZ, emphasised, “Our solar power tricycles embody innovation, sustainability, and inclusivity, transforming lives and promoting accessibility.”

