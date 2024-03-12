Union Minister Kiren Rijiju inaugurates coastal research laboratory in Visakhapatnam

March 12, 2024 08:07 pm | Updated 08:07 pm IST - Visakhapatnam

Union Minister of Earth Sciences Kiren Rijiju inaugurated an advanced Coastal Research Laboratory of the National Centre for Coastal Research (NCCR) in Visakhapatnam on March 12 (Tuesday). He also laid the foundation stone for various facilities including a collaborative training facility for the NCCR and India Meteorological Department (IMD), research centres and administrative buildings on the NCCR campus at Dolphin’s Nose.

“Recognising the important role in national and global initiatives such as the blue economy, Coastal Mission and U.N. Sustainable Development Goals 14, it became essential to create a dedicated state-of-the-art centre to work on coastal and marine water quality related research activities to cater to the demands of the coastal States and stakeholders for maintaining a healthy coastal environment,” the Union Minister said.

Towards this purpose, he said, the Ministry has set up the laboratory of the NCCR in Visakhapatnam.

NCCR Director M.V. Ramana Murthy said that the building was constructed in a record 12 months as the foundation stone was laid in March, 2023.

Situated in the picturesque locale overlooking the Bay of Bengal, NCCR’s Coastal Research Laboratory (CRL) spans over 5.5 acres, comprising cutting-edge laboratories, administrative buildings, collaborative training facilities and hostel accommodations. Equipped to accommodate multidisciplinary research encompassing coastal water quality monitoring, marine ecology, ecotoxicology, molecular biology, and climate change studies, the Coastal Research Laboratory will house cutting-edge instruments and facilities, he added.

The joint training facility for the NCCR and the IMD will serve as a unique resource hub to educate stakeholders, enhance coastal literacy among the citizens and train the next generation of coastal and atmospheric researchers, he said.

In view of the critical importance of the coast, impact of climate change, disastrous coastal hazards and population stresses which are exacerbating the adverse impacts on coastal ecosystems and realising the challenges and recognising the need for an institutional setup to carry out coastal research, the Ministry has set-up the National Centre for Coastal Research to address research and societal needs, he added.

Established in 1998, the NCCR has carved a niche for itself in various domains including coastal and marine pollution monitoring and prediction, coastal processes and shore protection measures, coastal hazards and vulnerability, coastal habitat and ecosystems, integrated coastal zone management and marine spatial planning.

As India is on the cusp of a blue economy, coastal and marine water quality assessment is important to maintain a healthy environment for various economic uses including fisheries, harbours, tourism and infrastructure, he added.

