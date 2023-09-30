Union Minister inaugurates coach restaurant at Visakhapatnam railway station

September 30, 2023 06:31 pm | Updated 06:31 pm IST - Visakhapatnam

Union Minister of State for Railways Darshana Jardosh, who is presently on a three-day visit to Visakhapatnam, on Saturday inaugurated the coach restaurant at the railway station which has been developed under the Non-Fare Revenue by Waltair Division.

It was the fourth such restaurant in Andhra Pradesh, after Vijayawada, Guntur and Vizianagaram.

She appreciated the Divisional Officials for undertaking such innovative projects and effective utilisation of resources. The railways can earn ₹72 lakh per annum by leasing it out the restaurant to a local trader. A defunct coach was fabricated at a cost of ₹15 lakh, and was leased to the vendor to run 24 hours at the station. It is located near the gate number one.

ADVERTISEMENT

Later, the Minister inspected Visakhapatnam railway station.

She reviewed the redevelopment activities and other infrastructural developments at the station. She took stock of various activities in progress at the station and in the division.

Divisional Railway Manager Saurabh Prasad and Rajya Sabha member G.V.L. Narasimha Rao accompanied her during the inspection.

Ms. Jardosh visited the One Station One Product stall at the station where Etikoppaka toys are being sold. She interacted with the vendors and enquired about sales and cooperation from the Railways.

She inspected the multi level car parking site which is in progress at the station.

She also took part in the Swachhta Abhiyan – Ban Plastic campaign and distributed health kits to the Safai Karmacharis at the station.

She interacted with GatiShakti unit officials to review the Visakhapatnam station redevelopment project.

Speaking to the media, Ms. Jardosh said that Visakhapatnam railway station is one of the busiest railway stations in the country. The foundation stone for the work on redevelopment of the station at ₹460 crore was laid by Prime Minister last year, and she was here to review its progress and discussed ways to ensure its timely completion.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.

X This is your last free article.