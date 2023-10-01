HamberMenu
Union Minister Darshana Jardosh participates in cleanliness drive at Visakhapatnam railway station

October 01, 2023 05:57 pm | Updated 05:57 pm IST - VISAKHAPATNAM

The Hindu Bureau

Union Minister of State for Railways Darshana Jardosh, who is presently on a three-day visit to Visakhapatnam, took part in the Swachhta Hi Seva programme, organised by Waltair Division, at Visakhapatnam railway station on Sunday. The theme is ‘Garbage Free India’.

The theme focusses on visual cleanliness and welfare of Safai Mitras. ‘Ek Tareekh, Ek Ghanta, Ek Saath’ programme being organised as part of Swachhta Hi Seva campaign to celebrate nine years of Swachh Bharat Mission A ‘14 minute clean-up’ protocol was also observed in the train at the station.

Ms. Jardosh said that the Swachhta campaign was being observed by Railways from September 15 to Oct 2 for undertaking shramdaan activities aimed at generating awareness through community participation, to provide impetus on implementation of Swachh Bharat Mission, to reinforce the concept of sanitation as everyone’s business and as a prelude for the Swachh Bharat Diwas (October 2) with nationwide participation.

OSD of South Coast Railway B. Chandra Sekhar, Senior Divisional Operations Manager G. Suneel Kumar, Senior Divisional Operations Manager (General) Preethi Rana, former MLC P.V.N. Madhav, Senior Divisional Personnel Officer P.J. Sharma, Divisional Mechanical Engineer Narendra Kumara Kuri, Deputy Chief Engineer, GatiShakthi Sairaj and officers accompanied her during the campaign.

The Minister participated in the Shramdaan at Visakhapatnam station circulating area, in the station and in a train. Later, she interacted with the Safai Mitras and took feedback on their health and working condition. She distributed cloth bags to the passengers at the station and asked to them to take part in ‘Ban Plastic’ campaign.

She also interacted with the Divisional Officials and GatiShakti unit officials on comprehensive programmes to curb the plastic menace and disposal of garbage. She also discussed about the steps taken by the Division for effective solid waste management that was generated at the stations and in the trains. She appreciated the efforts of the Division to make the station clean.

