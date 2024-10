Union Minister of State for Home Affairs Bandi Sanjay Kumar will visit Visakhapatnam on October 28 to take part in Rozgar Mela as the chief guest here on October 29.

The programme will be held at the VMRDA Children’s Arena here.

The Union government Departments will organise the mela where the candidates who got selected for various Central government jobs would receive the offer letters.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.