Union Law Minister takes part in Sankranti Sambaralu in Visakhapatnam

January 14, 2024 08:42 pm | Updated 08:43 pm IST - Visakhapatnam

Union Minister of State for Law and Justice Arjun Ram Meghwal visited the city on Sunday to take part in various programmes in Visakhapatnam and Manyam-Parvatipuram districts.

He participated in the Sankranti Sambaralu, organised by Team GVL, at AU Engineering College Grounds here.

The Minister participated in the ‘Bhogi pallu ’ ritual organised for children on the occasion. He said that the showering of Bhogi pallu on children was a tradition unique to Telugu people. He praised the organisers for conduct of the celebrations. He commended Rajya Sabha member G.V.L. Narsimha Rao for his efforts in upholding Telugu traditions and customs.

ADVERTISEMENT

PM JANMAN

Meanwhile, an official release stated that the Law Minister will visit Seethampeta in Manyam-Parvatipuram district to chair the Pradhan Mantri Janjati Adivasi Nyaya Maha Abhiyan (PM JANMAN) programme on January 15.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.

X This is your last free article.