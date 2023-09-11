Union Home Ministry planning to revamp prisons by 2047, says Ajay Kumar Mishra

September 11, 2023 09:32 pm | Updated 09:33 pm IST - Visakhapatnam

Union Minister of State for Home Affairs Ajay Kumar Mishra said the Ministry is planning to improve infrastructure at prisons and put in place a standardised management system for prisoners across the country by the year 2047 as part of the Central government’s Amrit Kaal-Vision 2047 programme.

As part of this approach, the Ministry will study the New Prison Manual 2016 which is a 32-chapter draft that aims to bring about basic uniformity in the laws, rules, and regulations governing the management of prisons and the management of prisoners across the country.

Mr. Mishra arrived in the port city to attend the inaugural session of the two-day Eighth National Conference of Heads of Prisons of all States and Union Territories on Prisons and Correctional Services during Amrit Kaal’ in Rushikonda. The conference was held by the Bureau of Police Research & Development, New Delhi and Andhra Pradesh Prisons Department.

Director Generals of Prisons and their supporting teams from various States and Union Territories participated in the conference. The aim of the conference is to review the current state of prisons in the country and offer suggestions and ideas for their development.

Mr. Mishra said that Prime Minister Narendra Modi has paid special attention to rehabilitate some departments as part of the Amrit Kaal action plan. Priority will be given to prisons across the country. Accordingly, six prisons in the country will be renovated with high-security facilities and modern infrastructure, he said.

Andhra Pradesh Home Minister Taneti Vanitha said that the State government has introduced many reforms during the tenure of Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy. They have always been supportive in working with the Union Home Ministry on policies and decisions that benefit the needy in society, she said.

Earlier in the conference, representatives from different States gave their presentations on various topics, and made suggestions.