Union Government hell-bent on privatising Visakhapatnam Steel Plant, alleges CPI(M)

Coming down heavily on the Union government, CPI(M) State Secretariat Member Ch. Narasinga Rao alleged that the government was working against the health of Visakhapatnam Steel Plant.

Addressing a press conference here on Wednesday, he said that despite the efforts by the Union Government to privatise the plant, VSP has withstood the onslaught and registered a profit of ₹582 crore in the last financial year.

He pointed out that since January 2022, the price of steel has gone up from ₹45,000 to ₹90,000 per tonne. But when other steel plants were minting money, the VSP has been asked to reduce its production, he alleged.

He pointed out that out of the three blast furnaces, one has been shutdown and another one has been made to work at reduced capacity and out of six rolling mills, four has been asked to shutdown.

Mr Narasinga Rao alleged that the Central Government has also not approved the functioning of the sixth Coke Oven battery.

Even the Steel Melting Shop is working at 70% capacity.

He alleged that the Central Government has ordered the production of steel blooms which are sold at ₹45,000 per tonne, instead of the steel rods which are sold at ₹80,000 per tonne. This stands as a testimony to the attitude of the Central Government, he said.

The CPI (M) leader alleged that the Union Government has threatened the management to fall in line, failing which it would appoint a steel joint secretary through the Niti Aayog to run the show.

He also alleged that the Union Government has altered the practice of paying off the dues after meeting the funds for raw material, working capital and wages, by asking VSP to pay off the dues first. Because of this move, the plant is facing shortage of funds to buy iron ore and coal, which is affecting the production, he said.

The CPI (M) leader also alleged that both the State and the Union Governments were eyeing the 9,000 acres of land bank of the plant.

The land is required for future expansion, as the plant has the capacity to be expanded from the present 7.3 million tonnes to 20 million tonnes.

“The Steel Secretary, on his visit to Vijayawada on June 1, tried to meet the union leaders on this issue, but cancelled the meeting after sensing the vehement opposition from the unions,” he informed the media.

‘Forced to invest in bad projects’

He also alleged that the Union Government had forced VSP to invest in bad projects to drain its resources.

The plant was made to invest to the tune of ₹1,500 crore in a rail wheel plant at Raebareli. But now the government has given the orders for wheels to a Chinese company for the 400 Vande Bharat trains. Similarly, it was forced to invest over ₹1,000 crore in Odisha Mining Development Corporation, but not a single tonne of ore has reached the plant in the last 15 years.

Mr. Narasinga Rao also pointed out the allotment of iron ore mines to VSP was also cancelled and the plant has to buy ore from the open market by spending over ₹2,000 crore extra per year.

“We condemn this attitude and if the Union Government does not change its tack, all political parties, trade unions and the people will be compelled to tread the path of agitation,” he said.