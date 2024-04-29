GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman encourages youth to become Viksit Bharat Ambassadors and promote India’s progress

She stresses on the importance of countering negativity and highlighting the contribution of ordinary people in driving the country’s growth story

April 29, 2024 06:39 pm | Updated 06:39 pm IST - Visakhapatnam

The Hindu Bureau
Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman addressing a meeting at GITAM university in Visakhapatnam on Monday.

Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman addressing a meeting at GITAM university in Visakhapatnam on Monday. | Photo Credit: BY ARRANGEMENT

Union Finance and Corporate Affairs Minister Nirmala Sitharaman urged young students to become Viksit Bharat Ambassadors (VBA) and share positive stories about the country’s progress, at a campus dialogue on VBA organised by GITAM deemed-to-be University here on Monday.

She emphasised the importance of countering negativity and highlighting the contribution of ordinary people in driving the country’s growth story.

Delivering the keynote address on the occasion, Ms. Sitharaman spoke about the importance of VBA in making India a developed country by 2047. She emphasised the need for inclusive policies, visionary leader like Narendra Modi and effective governance like the NDA government to drive economic growth.

‘Anusandhan Corpus’

Ms. Sitharaman highlighted the establishment of ‘Anusandhan Corpus’ in the Interim Budget 2024-25, which aims to support innovation and research to make India a global hub.

Earlier, she had a brief interaction with GITAM president M. Sribharat, who is contesting as an MP in the Visakhapatnam parliamentary constituency in the elections to be held on May 13.

