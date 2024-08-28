ADVERTISEMENT

Union Environment Secretary to deliver keynote address at workshop on circular economy in Visakhapatnam on August 29

Published - August 28, 2024 06:52 pm IST - Visakhapatnam

The Hindu Bureau

Union Ministry of Environment Forests & Climate Change Secretary Leena Nandan will give a keynote address at the national workshop on ‘Circular Economy - Policy to Implementation’, at V-Convention Hall, Novotel, here on August 29.

Chief Secretary Neerabh Kumar Prasad, and AP State Environment, Forest, Science & Technology Special Chief Secretary Anantha Ramu will also participate in the workshop

Officials from different States will attend the event, according to an official release here on Wednesday.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US