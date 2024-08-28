Union Environment Secretary to deliver keynote address at workshop on circular economy in Visakhapatnam on August 29

Union Ministry of Environment Forests & Climate Change Secretary Leena Nandan will give a keynote address at the national workshop on ‘Circular Economy - Policy to Implementation’, at V-Convention Hall, Novotel, here on August 29.

Chief Secretary Neerabh Kumar Prasad, and AP State Environment, Forest, Science & Technology Special Chief Secretary Anantha Ramu will also participate in the workshop

Officials from different States will attend the event, according to an official release here on Wednesday.

