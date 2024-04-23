ADVERTISEMENT

Union Defence Minister Rajnath Singh to take part in roadshow at Anakapalli on April 24

April 23, 2024 10:31 pm | Updated 10:31 pm IST - VISAKHAPATNAM

He will take part in nomination rally of Anakapalli alliance MP candidate C.M. Ramesh, say party leaders

The Hindu Bureau

Union Defence Minister Rajnath Singh

Union Defence Minister Rajnath Singh will be arriving in Visakhapatnam on Wednesday and will take part in the nomination rally of Anakapalli Lok Sabha candidate from the alliance TDP-BJP-JSP C.M. Ramesh at Anakapalli.

Mr. Rajnath Singh will be arriving at Visakhapatnam Airport at around 12.45 p.m. Visakhapatnam Lok Sabha candidate M Sribharat, BJP leader and North Assembly candidate P. Vishnu Kumar Raju and others will be receiving him. The Union Minister will take part in an ‘Intellectual Meeting’ at ITC Grand Bay.

Later, he would reach Anakapalli, where he would take part in a roadshow from Sankara Metta to Four-Road Junction via Nehru Chowk, as part of the nomination rally of Mr. C.M. Ramesh. He would also take part in a public meeting and would leave from Visakhapatnam at around 8 p.m.

