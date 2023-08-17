HamberMenu
Union Cabinet approves third line between Khurda Road, Vizianagaram

August 17, 2023 08:09 am | Updated 08:09 am IST - VISAKHAPATNAM

The Hindu Bureau
DRM Saurabh Prasad addressing a press conference in Visakhapatnam on Wednesday.

Divisional Railway Manager Saurabh Prasad has said that the Union Cabinet on Wednesday has approved seven railway projects, worth ₹32,512 crore, to be taken up in different parts of the country.

Addressing a press conference on Wednesday evening, the DRM said that the construction of the third line between Nergundi–Barang and Khurda Road–Vizianagaram section. He said that the section was oversaturated with line capacity utilisation of 137% in some parts and thus became a bottleneck for train operations.

The line would beneficial in many ways. The overall length of the project was 385 km of which 184 km was in Odisha and 201 km in Andhra Pradesh. The total project cost was estimated at ₹5,618 crore, he said.

Mr. Saurabh Prasad said four new pending projects, worth ₹800 crore, for the Visakhapatnam complex of Waltair Division, would enhance the throughput of trains running through the Division in general, and Visakhapatnam in particular. To another query, he said that the target for completion of the station redevelopment work of Visakhapatnam was November 2025.

ADRM (Infra) Sudhir Kumar Gupta and Senior Divisional Commercial Manager A.K. Tripathi were present.

