Union Budget has opened the door for privatisation of education, says rights group in Visakhapatnam

February 02, 2023 06:54 pm | Updated 06:54 pm IST - Visakhapatnam

The 2023-24 Union Budget not only disappointed those employed in the school education sector but also failed to recognise the right to education by not announcing any steps to fill up vacancies of teaching posts, said People’s Alliance for Fundamental Right to Education (PAFRE) Andhra Pradesh State convener Narava Prakasa Rao on Thursday.

The budget also paves the way for privatisation and commercialisation of education, Mr. Prakasa Rao added.

The Finance Minister proposed to appoint only 38,000 teachers at Ekalavya Model Residential Schools in the next three years as against 12.5 lakh teaching vacancies in government schools across the country where children from marginalised sections are enrolled. This is a clear violation of the Right To Education Act, Mr. Prakasa Rao said.

As per data obtained from the Unified District Information System, the enrolment has increased from 13,49,04,560 in 2020-21 to 14,32,40,480 in 2021-22, whereas the number of government schools declined from 10,32,049 in 2020-21 to 10,22,386 in 2021-22 — indicating that 9,663 schools were closed in one year. What is alarming is that nearly 12, 54,773 teachers’ posts were vacant in the country in the 2021-22 academic year, Mr. Prakasa Rao said.

Overall, the budget has yet again failed to provide an allocation of 6% of GDP on education, as reiterated by the National Education Policy (NEP) 2020. The budget should have given a roadmap to strengthen the public education system and ensure ground implementation of the Right of Children to Free and Compulsory Education Act 2009 (RTE Act) as well as downward and upward extension of the Act to include pre-primary and higher secondary as committed in NEP-2020, Mr. Prakasa Rao opined.