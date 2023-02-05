Union Budget has laid the foundation to make India a developed nation in the next 25 years, says GVL in Visakhapatnam

February 05, 2023 07:48 pm | Updated 07:49 pm IST - VISAKHAPATNAM

Rajya Sabha member G.V.L. Narasimha Rao has said that the Union Budget laid the foundation to make India a developed nation in the next 25 years. India is now the fifth largest economy and is on course to become the third largest economy alongside China and the USA in the next five years, he said.

The BJP MP held a meeting on the Union Budget with intellectuals, representing various sectors, here on Sunday. The meeting was organised to create awareness on the transformational aspects of the Budget as part of the conferences being organised in various parts of the country.

At a time, when the world economy has been thrown out of gear, and many nations were reeling under uncontrolled inflation due to the COVID-19 pandemic, India, under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, has overcame the impact of COVID-19 successfully. He said that funds were allocated to all sections of the people through the inclusive Budget.

Centres of Excellence

Mr. Narasimha Rao has said that 30 Skill India Development Centres have been proposed for the youth employment abroad. He added that three centres, related to Artificial Intelligence, have been announced as Centres of Excellence (CoEs) in the Budget. In addition, 100 new laboratories would be set up in engineering colleges to develop 5G applications in agriculture, health and other sectors, he said.

Expressing deep concern that Andhra Pradesh lagging behind in the IT sector, he suggested that the State government should immediately submit proposals to the Central government to set up new IT centres.

Another major budget announcement was to develop 50 cities in the country as international tourist centres. Mr. Narasimha Rao asked the State government to send proposals in this regard also.

Substantial funds have been allocated to fishermen in the Budget. He said that the BJP would work to get these benefits and Kisan Credit Cards to as many as 50,000 fishermen in Visakhapatnam.

BJP Visakhapatnam Parliamentary district president Raveendra Medapati, State vice- president P. Vishnu Kumar Raju, Central Budget A.P. convener Lanka Dinakar, State spokesperson Suhasini Anand, Anakapalli in-charge Prakash Reddy, ITAAP president Sridhar Kosaraju, Tours and Travels Association of Andhra president K. Vijay Mohan and BJP leader Cheruvu Ramakotaiah were among those who participated in the meeting.