ADVERTISEMENT

Union Budget failed to address unemployment, financial inequalities and inflation, say speakers at a meet in Visakhapatnam

Published - July 30, 2024 06:22 pm IST - VISAKHAPATNAM

They seek implementation of all the assurances given in the Andhra Pradesh Reorganisation Act, 2014

The Hindu Bureau

The speakers at a discussion on the Union Budget 2024-25, organised jointly by the Institute of Economic and Social Justice and Alluri Sitharama Raju Vignana Kendram, here on Tuesday, said that the budget has failed to address the problems of growing unemployment, financial inequalities and inflation.

ADVERTISEMENT

Former Vice-Chancellor of Acharya Nagarjuna University V. Bala Mohan Das, former Vice- Chancellor of Vikram Simhapuri University R. Sudarshana Rao, K. Nalini and K. Padma (professors) and V. Ramaswamy participated in the discussion on the budget.

There is a drastic cut in food subsidy, funds for rural employment assurance, fertilizer subsidy and social welfare in the budget. There is no IT rebate for the middle class but huge tax concessions have been extended to the corporate groups. The budget seems to promote corporatisation of the agriculture sector.

ADVERTISEMENT

In the name of employment generation, huge allocations were made in the budget to benefit corporate groups. The participants noted that allocation of the increased revenue collections to reduce the deficit, instead of utilising it for the welfare of people, would come in the way of development. The buying power of the people has already decreased, and it would go down further.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

‘No aid to steel plant’

While no allocations have been made in the budget for development of public sector organistions, the disinvestment process was being continued. They decried the lack of an announcement on withdrawal of the decision on strategic sale of Visakhapatnam Steel Plant(VSP). They expressed concern that VSP was not even provided ₹5,000 crore as working capital to tide over its present crisis.

The speakers also opined that injustice was done to Andhra Pradesh in the allocation of funds. They decried the allocation of ₹15,000 crore for Amaravati as ‘financial assistance’, and sought that it should be given as a grant. They sought implementation of all the assurances given in the A.P. Reorganisation Act, 2014.

A number of participants, including intellectuals and leaders of various associations participated in the meeting.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US