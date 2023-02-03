Union Budget failed to address issues faced by Central govt. staff: NFIR

February 03, 2023 05:02 am | Updated 12:57 am IST - VISAKHAPATNAM

The National Federation of Indian Railwaymen (NFIR), affiliated to the Indian National Trade Union Congress (INTUC), has alleged that the Union Budget failed to address the employees’ issues, resulting in disappointment among them.

In a press release on Thursday, NFIR general secretary M. Raghavaiah noted that while the budget proposed concessional Tax Regime for salaried class and senior citizens, the genuine aspirations of Central government employees were not addressed. No decision was taken to release the frozen amount of Dearness Allowance and Dearness Relief for the period from January 2020 to June 2021 to ensure refund for employees as well as pensioners, Mr. Raghavaiah said.

The Railway employees ensured movement of freight trains, Migrant Specials, Oxygen Specials etc during the first two waves of COVID-19. In the course of performing duties, many employees got infected with COVID-19, resulting in the death of over 3,500 Railway employees. Their families have not been extended financial relief in the form of ex-gratia till date, the press release said.