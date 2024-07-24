Union Budget: experts see need for more clarity on funding for Amaravati, Polavaram

Ever since the announcement of a good number of initiatives for Andhra Pradesh in the Budget by Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman, there has been a sense of optimism not just in the ruling NDA alliance in the State, but also among industrialists, businessmen and common people.

There is a feeling that the NDA-led Government at the Centre has given considerable importance to the State and has respected the spirit of the alliance.

Chief Minister N. Chandrababu Naidu’s observation that the assistance being provided is like ‘oxygen’ to the crisis-ridden State shows the prevailing feel-good factor.

But economists who have been deciphering the budget speeches for over decades see need for more clarity, notwithstanding the ‘loud and clear’ message that the Union Government is in sync with the State Government.

The Finance Minister had said that the Union Government respects the State Government’s decision to construct a greenfield capital in Amaravati and that it would support it by providing ₹15,000 crore through various multilateral agencies during the current fiscal, followed by more in the coming years.

But economists say that the aspect of funding needs to be given more clarity.

“In her post-Budget press conference, the Finance Minister clarified that ₹15,000 crore is coming through multi-lateral development assistance, which we will borrow from multilateral banks, whether it is the World Bank or ADB or AIB,” said K.C. Reddy, former Head of Department of Economics, Andhra University and Chancellor of Rajiv Gandhi University of Knowledge Technologies.

“It is clear that the funding is in the form of a loan. Though she has mentioned that the modalities are to be worked out, it is for sure that the State government has to pay back the loan with interest. There is a need to have more understanding on the terms and conditions, and the interest rate. It would have been good had the Union Government given at least ₹3,000 crore to ₹4,000 crore as grant, and the remaining as funding through multilateral agencies.. Paying back loan will be an additional burden on the State government which is already in the red,” Prof. K.C. Reddy said.

“A grant of ₹15,000 crore is better option than the Union Government facilitating a loan from multilateral agencies,” observed Rokkam Sudarsan Rao, former Chancellor of Vikrama Simhapuri University and former member of AP State Finance Corporation.

“But involving multilateral agencies such as IMF, ADB, WB, or AIB may benefit the State Government in the long run, as this will instill confidence among the private investors and entrepreneurs,“ Prof. Sudarsan Rao added.

Another important announcement made by Ms. Sitharaman was on Polavaram project, wherein she categorically said that the Centre had already agreed that the project was a national project and was obligated to complete it.

But she also clarified that though it was notified as a national project, the State Government in 2014 had agreed to implement it. The then government had also taken approval from the Cabinet on various aspects such as RR package as per the 2013 LARR Act. The approval was also given to the extent of specific height of the dam.

“We are committed to allotting funds to what extent the work is over. We have already given some funds that was approved by the Cabinet. We will also settle new issues that have cropped up later, as it is a national project and it is our responsibility to do so. Further funding, whether it will be a grant or multilateral agency funding is our lookout. We will work together with the State Government to understand the new issues such as the height factor, submergence of new villages and other things in the near future. We are committed to helping the State in completing it, as it is the lifeline for the State and would increase food security. This definitely instilled confidence among the people of the State,” said Prof. Sudarsan.

Budget is all about translating policy decisions and promises with tangible numbers. There were no numbers on the Polavaram issue, pointed out Prof. K.C. Reddy, adding that it might be too early, as the FM had already said that the Union Government was working in tandem with the State Government.

Be it funding for Amaravati or completing Polavaram, or grants for development of backward districts, or development and operation of the Kopparthi industrial node and development of the Visakhapatnam- Chennai industrial corridor, these announcements will have a positive effect and should bring in private investments, Prof. Sudarsan said.

“Mr. Naidu is in a better position to bargain with the Union Government this time, and has the wherewithal to get the best and more for the State,” the economists said.--eom