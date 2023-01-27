Uniforms, utility items distributed to students in Visakhapatnam

Prajwal Vani Welfare Society distributed 65 pairs of uniforms, seven hotspot and an electric cooker and examination fee to 21 students at a programme here on Friday. The donation was sponsored by Women Empowerment Telugu Association of USA, according to Suchitra Balakrishna, founder and president of the society. A former professor of Andhra University P. Thimma Reddy, Director of AU School of Distance Education Visweswara Rao and Rear Admiral (retd) Ravi Kiran participated as guests at the programme.
COMMents
SHARE