Uniforms, utility items distributed to students in Visakhapatnam

January 27, 2023 11:12 pm | Updated 11:12 pm IST - VISAKHAPATNAM

The Hindu Bureau

Prajwal Vani Welfare Society distributed 65 pairs of uniforms, seven hotspot and an electric cooker and examination fee to 21 students at a programme here on Friday. The donation was sponsored by Women Empowerment Telugu Association of USA, according to Suchitra Balakrishna, founder and president of the society. A former professor of Andhra University P. Thimma Reddy, Director of AU School of Distance Education Visweswara Rao and Rear Admiral (retd) Ravi Kiran participated as guests at the programme.

