UNIDO to promote sustainable MSMEs

VISAKHAPATNAM

19 February 2020 01:03 IST

Visakhapatnam is the only district in South India chosen for pilot study

The United Nations Industrial Development Organisation (UNIDO)-Department for Promotion of Industry and Internal Trade (DPIIT) will conduct a study involving an estimated cost of $1.5 million on promotion of sustainable MSMEs in Visakhapatnam district, Minister for Industries, Commerce, IT and Skill Development Mekapati Goutham Reddy said here on Tuesday.

Global expertise

“It is a matter of pride for Andhra Pradesh that Visakhapatnam is the only district in the south India to have been chosen for the pilot study. It will help remove the development disparities among the big and small industries and the certification will help the city attract more industries,” he said.

Giving more details, the Minister said the UNIDO team has plans to identify six sectors for promotion in the district. The team would bring in global expertise and technical know-how to promote sustainable MSMEs in Visakhapatnam. “The team will interact with local entrepreneurs, investors and industry representatives to assess the strengths and weaknesses in the existing industries, before deciding on the thrust areas for development,” he explained.

Asked about the new industrial policy, Mr. Goutham Reddy said the thrust would be on encouraging of brown field projects. The government would provide encumbrance-free land and skilled workforce.