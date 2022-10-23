Visakhapatnam

Unidentified persons attempt to murder a priest at Isukathota in Visakhapatnam

Unidentified person allegedly attempted to murder a 50-year-old priest at Isukathota under MVP Police Station limits, here, on Sunday. According to the MVP Police, a priest Kamaladhar Sastry was stabbed with a knife on his back by some miscreants. The injured person was rushed to a hospital, where he is undergoing treatment. The condition of the priest is said to be stable. MVP police have registered a case and launched a probe. Search is on to nab the accused.


Our code of editorial values

  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Oct 23, 2022 9:35:06 pm | https://www.thehindu.com/news/cities/Visakhapatnam/unidentified-persons-attempt-to-murder-a-priest-at-isukathota-in-visakhapatnam/article66049902.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

SPORTSTAR