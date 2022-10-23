Unidentified person allegedly attempted to murder a 50-year-old priest at Isukathota under MVP Police Station limits, here, on Sunday. According to the MVP Police, a priest Kamaladhar Sastry was stabbed with a knife on his back by some miscreants. The injured person was rushed to a hospital, where he is undergoing treatment. The condition of the priest is said to be stable. MVP police have registered a case and launched a probe. Search is on to nab the accused.
Unidentified persons attempt to murder a priest at Isukathota in Visakhapatnam
