Unidentified body found in bushes in Visakhapatnam

December 09, 2022 10:08 pm | Updated 10:08 pm IST - VISAKHAPATNAM

The body of an unidentified man was found in the bushes at Kothapalem, near Gopalapatnam. here on Friday.

There were injuries on his head. It is suspected that he could have been murdered and thrown in the bushes. On getting information, the police visited the spot and are gathering details.

Meanwhile, the Padmanabham police arrested five engineering students, who were allegedly selling 20 goats. at the Kasipatnam shandy. On a complaint filed by the owners, the police laid a trap and arrested the accused.

Investigation is on.