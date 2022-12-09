  1. EPaper
  2. Elections 2022
  3. Housing

To enjoy additional benefits

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Qatar World Cup 2022FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022: Messi and Argentina take on Netherlands in battle of heavyweights

Unidentified body found in bushes in Visakhapatnam

December 09, 2022 10:08 pm | Updated 10:08 pm IST - VISAKHAPATNAM

The Hindu Bureau

The body of an unidentified man was found in the bushes at Kothapalem, near Gopalapatnam. here on Friday.

There were injuries on his head. It is suspected that he could have been murdered and thrown in the bushes. On getting information, the police visited the spot and are gathering details.

Meanwhile, the Padmanabham police arrested five engineering students, who were allegedly selling 20 goats. at the Kasipatnam shandy. On a complaint filed by the owners, the police laid a trap and arrested the accused.

Investigation is on.

Top News Today

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.